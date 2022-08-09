UK PM race: Indian diaspora in UK organises havan for Rishi Sunak

The race to elect a new Conservative Party leader, who will take charge as British Prime Minister early next month, heated up on Monday as the two finalists - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - clashed over their proposals to tackle the soaring cost-of-living crisis across the country.

. .

The issue of inflation and how best to curb it has emerged as the main battle line in the race to 10 Downing Street, with both candidates offering different approaches. While Truss has pledged immediate tax cuts if elected, Sunak has promised more targeted support for the most vulnerable households and tax cuts further down the line.

Indian diaspora is the largest ethnic group in the UK which make up around 1.5 million (2.5 per cent) of the total population of the UK. This 2.5 per cent is estimated to contribute about 6 per cent to the GDP.

The Grant Thornton annual tracker for 2022 indicated that the number of Indian companies has risen to 900 from 805 as compared to the previous year, thus bringing the revenue to £54.4billion, up from £50.8billion in 2021. Sunak is part of this success story of the Indian diaspora that is commanding some attention now.