London, Sep 09: For many Britons, numerous small changes to British daily life are expected in the coming weeks to welcome the new monarch - King Charles III, who ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. In a somber statement, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral castle. Reports suggest that almost all of the British royalty including her son Prince Charles, heir apparent, were by her side in the last hour at Balmoral castle in Scotland.

As Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip at King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, several things will undergo changes.

One change will be less obvious: the words to the national anthem.

For the first time since 1952, the national anthem of the United Kingdom will be amended to incorporate the next in line to the British throne. Instead of "God save the queen," they now have a king to pay their respects to. So, its words could change immediately, making the first verse, the one traditionally sung:

God save our gracious king!

Long live our noble king!

God save the king!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the king.

Currency notes and coins

The entire stock of UK currency notes and coins - with images of the Queen - will be gradually replaced by that of Charles over the years. The face of Queen Elizabeth has appeared on notes since 1960, and she also features in some other Commonwealth currencies. Some coins too feature her face, even though changing those might take longer than changing paper currency.

There are 4.5 billion sterling bank notes in circulation with the Queen's face on them, totaling £80 billion, according to a report by the Guardian.

Legal changes

Senior lawyers will become King's Counsel rather than Queen's Counsel (QC) and other legal titles that other legal titles that use Queen will change to King.

Flags

King Charles III could also get a new personal flag, which the queen did in 1960. Elizabeth's was a gold "E" with the royal crown on a blue background, surrounded by roses. Charles currently has a personal flag exclusively for use in Wales.

Postal system symbols

Queen Elizabeth's head appears on all of the UK's postage stamps and her cypher. They show the queen wearing the Diamond Diadem, a crown that was made in 1820 for King George IV that has since been worn by every queen and queen consort since Queen Adelaide.

Several iterations of the Queen's portrait have been displayed on British stamps ever since. The most recent stamps were issued in February for the queen's Platinum Jubilee. The stamp showed eight different photographs of Her Majesty throughout her reign.