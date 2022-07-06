"Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No. 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate," he said in his resignation letter to Johnson which was posted on Twitter.

Laura Trott, who was a parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Transport, has also resigned. In a letter, the MP for Sevenoaks said,"I want to update you all, that I have resigned from my role as parliamentary private secretary, to the Department of Transport. 'Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost,''Trott said on a Facebook post.

This brings the total number of MPs in Johnson's cabinet to step down to four.

Johnson is clinging onto power by a thread, after Health Minister Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak both dramatically resigned from government on Tuesday evening plunging his government into crisis. Both cited Johnson's credibility after a day in which the prime minister was forced to backtrack on earlier statements about the scandal that has rattled his government for the past six days.

The debacle is only the latest to hit Johnson, who last month narrowly survived a vote of no confidence triggered by similarly shifting stories about lockdown-breaking parties in government offices.