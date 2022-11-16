Twitter's blue tick subscription to be relaunched on Nov 29th: What else did Musk say?

New York, Nov 16: Twitter's new boss Elon Musk announced that the suspended Twitter blue tick subscription will be relaunched on 29 November.

The wealthiest man on the planet and self-described 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' in his latest tweet wrote,''Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid.''

In yet another Tweet, Musk has announced that he has 'rehired' the two popular pranksters - Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson.

Sharing the updates on the micro-blogging platform, Musk posted a picture with the two employees and wrote,'Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!'

"Important to admit when I'm wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes."

It must be noted that Ligma and Johnson are the same pair 'Twitter engineers' that were photographed leaving the Office of Twitter carrying one box each of their belongings in San Francisco.

There has been chaos in Twitter offices for the last few weeks. Earlier, Musk had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired the company. In India too, top executives have been sacked. When Musk took over Twitter last week, he had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.