Twitter usage hits yet another 'all-time high': What else did Musk say?

To one of the users, complaining about the bad media coverage, Musk said he won't complain because the social media platform is witnessing "all-time high usage".

Another user said,"What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn't it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don't know anything. Hey @elonmusk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused."

To which, Musk replied,'The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried.'

Meanwhile, Hundreds of employees quit the microblogging site after Musk's new ultimatum to go "hardcore" work or resign with severance pay.

Musk had earlier said Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and has asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email sent by the company's new owner to its remaining staff.

Musk wrote that employees "will need to be extremely hardcore" to build "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, said Twitter will be much more engineering-driven, with employees who write "great code" comprising the majority of the team.

The billionaire, who completed the USD 44 billion takeover of the San Francisco company in late October, fired much of its full-time workforce by email early this month and is expected to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs for those responsible for fighting misinformation and other harmful content.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.