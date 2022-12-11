Twitter to relaunch premium subscription service Blue from tomorrow: What else did Musk say?

The social media company said on Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday, as reported by PTI.

New York, Dec 11 : Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for USD 44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay USD 8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost USD 8 a month for web users and USD 11 a month for iPhone users.

Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Twitter users to see view counts on their tweets

The Tesla boss Elon Musk also announced a new feature on the micro-blogging platform coming soon that will allow users to see view counts on their tweets.

"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think," he tweeted.

To which, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorseywrote,"Great. Much better metric."

Elton John quits Twitter over 'Misinformation', Elon Musk responds

Meanwhile, Iconic British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John decided to bid farewell to Twitter, citing 'misinformation' as the reason. "I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," he wrote.

To which, Musk responded, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"