Twitter to hold relaunch of blue tick until... : What else did Musk say?

New York, Nov 22: Twitter's new boss Elon Musk said that he is holding off the relaunch of blue check subscription service, until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. He further said that he will probably use different color checks for organizations than individuals.

Taking to microblogging platform, Musk wrote,''Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.'' "Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he added.

Subscription-based Twitter Blue tick was supposed to be relaunched on November 29.

Musk has also hinted that Twitter might opt for a different "color check for organizations than individuals."

Amid all the chaos layoffs at Twitter, Musk wrote,''Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high.''

Meanwhile, Musk had informed its staff that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.