Washington, Sep 13: Social media giant Twitter shareholders approved the the $44 billion acquisition deal which was inked by the company with Tesla chief Elon Musk, news agency AFP reported.
Musk proposed a buyout of Twitter in April, but has since backed out of the deal saying the company withheld important facts about bots and spam accounts on the platform.
A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favour of accepting Musk's $54.20 per share offer, a bid he made in April and has since sought to rescind.
The approval means Twitter and Musk will have to settle the outcome of the deal in a court trial.
