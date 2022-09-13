Musk proposed a buyout of Twitter in April, but has since backed out of the deal saying the company withheld important facts about bots and spam accounts on the platform.

A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favour of accepting Musk's $54.20 per share offer, a bid he made in April and has since sought to rescind.

The approval means Twitter and Musk will have to settle the outcome of the deal in a court trial.

