Twitter's character limit might jump from 280 to 1000: Musk hints

So, how are his followers reacting to the idea of increasing the character limit?

"I prefer the short limit. Just make following a thread easier. Link the tweets as you're writing them so it auto threads. Maybe a small increase at most. Not 1000, [sic]" a user said.

Another user said, "A low character limit forces users to be very concise and precise, leave out useless verbiage and go straight to the point. For me, it feels like scrolling through an 87-tweet thread requires a lot less effort than reading whole long paragraphs of text. [sic]"

A netizen said, "The problem that has been a problem with tw, it make people more aggressive because of the limitations of words. [sic]" Another user claimed, "The average tweet should be no more than 320 characters, but there should be a document feature added where it allows you to tweet up to 1k characters straight to your time-line..[sic]"

Elon Musk completed the Twitter deal, last month. Soon after the takeover, he reduced the staff to about 3,700 from over 7,000 to cut cost. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk said on Twitter over the mass lay-offs.

The company posted a net loss of USD 270 million in the second quarter ended on June 30 and compared to a profit of USD 66 million in the same period a year ago.