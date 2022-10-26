Twitter has a field day as Biden calls new UK PM 'Rashid Sanook' | Watch


New Delhi, Oct 26: United States President Joe Biden has a long relationship with gaffes. The US President has done it again when he mispronounced Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name while congratulating him.

While celebrating Diwali at the White House on Monday, Biden congratulated the new UK PM. However, during the speech, he fumbled and pronounced Sunak's name as 'Rashid Sanook'.

United States President Joe Biden

In the same speech, the US president said on Rishi Sunak's appointment as PM of the "Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone and it matters."

In another instance, Biden recently said that vice president Kamal Harris a great president.

Following this recent gaffe, the netizens are celebrating it and the video has already gone viral with twitterati having a gala time retweeting it with comments and memes.

UK's new PM Rishi Sunak's journey to the top

While one of the users said, "Rashid Sanook! Does he introduce himself as Jim Bowden?"

Another user said, "Maybe he thinks he comes from Nambia?"

The third user wrote, "How embarrassing !"

Published On October 26, 2022

