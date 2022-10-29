Trump promises Hindu holocaust memorial in Washington DC if he wins

Trump also vowed to take America's relationship with India to the next level again. He promised to nominate RHC founder Shalabh Kumar as his ambassador to India if he gets elected in 2024 elections.

Trump, who is yet to officially announce his presidential bid, said if he goes on to win in 2024, he has certain commitments towards the Indian American community.

"We had support from the Hindu population, the great Hindu people both times (2016 and 2020) and great support from India, people from India. I fully endorsed the idea of building a Hindu Holocaust memorial in (Washington) DC. I think it's time. We are going to get that done," Trump was heard saying in a video released by RHC.

Trump remarks came days ahead of the crucial mid-term polls on November 8.

He said he probably would not have won in 2016 but for the support from the Hindu community in the battleground States.