'Trash me all day but it'll cost USD 8 per month: Musk tweets

New York, Nov 05: Elon Musk is no mood to budge on his 'Blue for USD 8' announcement despite the backlash from various quarters and has taken to twitter to yet again let the world know that his decision is here to stay. The blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account will now be charged eight dollars per month.

Musk in his latest tweet writes, "Trash me all day, but it'll cost USD 8.''