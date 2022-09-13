Proposed and co-founded by Sandra G. Matthews and Michael R. Henderson, the resort is designed to be built in 48 months, and will have an overall height of 735 feet (224 metres)."

Dubai, Sep 12: Dubai,home to all things luxury, may soon get a $5 billion (over INR 39,838 crore) moon building in the form of destination resort, Canadian architectural company and intellectual property licensor, Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR).

Once fully built, the resort will comfortably accommodate 10 million visitors annually, Matthews and Henderson said.

The building is expected to have, among other things, a training platform for space agencies and astronauts, as well as luxurious private residences called 'Sky Villas'.

According to Arabian Business, the hotel is expected to give a further boost to the city's economy, in sectors of hospitality, entertainment, attractions, education, technology, environment and space tourism.

Latest design updates for MOON include two additional discs within the lower superstructure building. These will feature "The Private Residence at MOON".

According to reports, approximately 144 luxury units will be available for purchase, each 2000 sqft / 186 sqm. Owners will enjoy exclusive privileges via lifetime membership in their MOON Owners Club.

The Convention Center at MOON will welcome exhibitors and attendees from around the world. The obvious choice for all Technology and Space Related exhibitions, MOON's unique venue space will comfortably accommodate exhibits requiring up to 500,000 ft2 (46,500 m2) of floor space in combination with 150,000 ft2 (14,000 m2) of dedicated meeting space.

While at MOON guests will naturally want to enjoy a unique Lunar Surface and Lunar Colony experience because they can!

The spa-wellness centre will provide life changing memorable and meaningful experiences to sooth the mind, body and soul. The perfect escape to decompress following a lunar excursion.