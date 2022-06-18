The unipolar world order is over says President Putin

This era is over despite all attempts to revive it and hold on to it at any cost, President Putin said. This is a natural process, these changes are a natural course of history because it is hard to combine the world's civilisational diversity, the wealth of cultures with political, economic and other models, he added.

The flag lies in the very idea where there is a single, albeit strong power with a limited circle of close states or as they also say those admitted to it, while all the rules of business and international relation when necessary are interpreted exclusively in the interests of this power that is it's a one-way street.

President Putin had ordered a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24. Despite major efforts Putin's forces were resisted by the Ukraine defence with the conflict shifting to eastern Ukraine.

The Russian President also pointed out that it is a one sided game and a world based on such dogmas is unstable.