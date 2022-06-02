The jury gave me my life back: Depp after winning against Amber Herd

Following the verdict, Depp took to the social media and said that the lives of his children and the people closest to him changed in the blink of an eye.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye."

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me."

"It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled. My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought," Depp wrote on Instagram.