Texas elementary school shooting: 19 kids among 21 killed; Gunman shot down| 10 points

This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

The identities of the children who died in the school shooting have not been revealed. The governor of Texas revealed that the gunman was shot down by security forces during the rescue operation.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation as he returned to the White House from his five-day Asia trip. Biden directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honour of the victims.

Here is what we know about the Texas school shooting: