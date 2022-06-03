Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring: Elon Musk

San Francisco, Jun 03: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., has said that he needs to cut staff by around 10%, owing to a "super bad feeling" about the economy and asked the employees to return to the office or quit the job.

According to Rueters, The email, titled "pause all hiring worldwide," was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday.

In an email, which went viral on Twitter, Elon Musk said work from home was no longer acceptable at Tesla. Musk's move comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have plateaued in the US and offices are opening up.

Musk made headlines for another email to staff announcing a 40-hour in office requirement for all employees.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he wrote in that email.

He wrote, "Moreover, the 'office' must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state. Thanks, Elon," he wrote.