Taiwan will not back down, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid heightened military threats

Taiwan, Aug 03: Even as China is fuming with anger and displaying displeasure in no easy words on the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Taiwanese President today said that "Taiwan will not back down" and will do "whatever it takes to maintain the country's peace and stability."

Meanwhile US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday at Presidential Office in Taipei and was honoured with the 'Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon'.

President Tsai welcomed Pelosi and described her as an "outstanding stateswoman", adding that "we are truly grateful to you for making this visit to Taiwan''. She further called Pelosi one of Taiwan's most longstanding friends. Extending "heartfelt gratitude" to the US House speaker, the Taiwanese President said that she has "great admiration" for her.

Tsai even said that Taiwan will "do whatever it takes to maintain the country's peace and stability". Asserting that "we wish to cooperate and work in unity with all democracies around the world to safeguard democratic values". Tsai said: "Taiwan will not back down."

Nancy Pelosi had earlier met members of Legislative Yuan. The talks will focus on promoting shared interests and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Pelosi had said in a statement. Taking to Twitter, America's third highest official said it was her "privilege" to accept the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon on behalf of US Congress.

Pelosi, along with six other US lawmakers, arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday in an unannounced - yet highly anticipated - visit protested by Beijing. She is the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Ahead of her meeting with the parliamentarians, Pelosi said that it is a compliment for her when Taiwan's people refer to her as their good friend and added that she comes in friendship and peace.

"We have to look at ways on how we can go forward together. US-Taiwan economic cooperation is very important and we want to increase inter-parliamentary cooperation," Pelosi said.

Pelosi also congratulated the Taiwanese government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the US wants to learn how Taiwan handled the situation and also wants to cooperate with Taiwan on issues related to climate change.