London, Aug 19: London's transport network ground to a halt on Friday as train and bus workers held strikes over pay and conditions. According to media reports, All London Underground and Overground train lines were suspended or part suspended and dozens of bus routes in the west of the city were disrupted.

The Workers Union in a statement said that the underground strike was in response to a lack of assurances about jobs and pensions. The union also accused the Transport for London (TfL) of waging ideological war against rail workers.