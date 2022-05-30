Starting September, US Embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments


Google Oneindia New

Washington, May 30: The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

Representational Image

"The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled," it tweeted.

.
.

"Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023," it added.

(PTI)

More US EMBASSY  News arrow_forward

Read more about: us embassy visas
Read more...