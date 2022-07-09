Sri Lanka crisis - Live Updates: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe announces resignation

Colombo, July 9: Amid thousands of protesters breaking through police barricades and storming into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced his resignation to make way for an all-party government.
He took Twitter to announce his decision to step down as the Sri Lankan PM. "To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government," he tweeted.
Sri Lanka's PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Jul 9, 2022 10:04 PM
As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka triggers nationwide unrest, protestors stormed the premises of the presidential palace in the capital Colombo, earlier today
Jul 9, 2022 9:45 PM
Amid massive unrest in the country, protestors set ablaze the private residence of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Jul 9, 2022 9:38 PM
Jul 9, 2022 9:20 PM
Protesters have broken into the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire.
Jul 9, 2022 9:13 PM
A group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) lawmakers meanwhile in a letter have requested the President to resign immediately considering the current situation.
Jul 9, 2022 8:52 PM
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe requests both the security forces and the protesters to act with restraint to prevent any violence and ensure the safety of the public: Sri Lankan PMO
Jul 9, 2022 8:39 PM
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses grave regret over the assault on journalists who are covering the ongoing protests, by security personnel. Freedom of media is paramount to Democracy in Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan PMO
Jul 9, 2022 8:33 PM
Some video clips showed scores of people taking a dip in the presidential palace pool. A group of his own parliamentarians have addressed a letter to President Rajapaksa, urging him to step down and appoint a new Prime Minister and an all-party government.
Jul 9, 2022 8:28 PM
Earlier, a viral video on social media showed a VIP motorcade reaching the Colombo international airport where a SriLanka Airlines aircraft was parked. At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters - some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets - who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.
Jul 9, 2022 8:23 PM
"The Harbour Master at the Colombo Port said that a group boarded the SLNS Sindurala and SLNS Gajabahu and left the port," it added. He said he cannot provide details of the manifest or about those who boarded the vessels, the channel said.
Jul 9, 2022 8:19 PM
Reports have surfaced that luggage was rushed on to the Sri Lanka Navy Ship Gajabahu anchored at the Colombo Port, News 1st channel reported on Saturday.
Jul 9, 2022 8:09 PM
It comes at a time when embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's whereabouts were not known after he was moved out of his residence on Friday.
Jul 9, 2022 8:07 PM
"When this Government resigns, it is essential that another Government be ready to immediately assume duties to ensure stability. It must be ensured that economic recovery such as the IMF discussions are not hindered," the PMO said in a statement.
Jul 9, 2022 8:05 PM
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said he has informed the President that an all-party government must be formed while stressing that there is a fuel crisis in the country, a food shortage and the World Food Program Director is due to arrive in the country.