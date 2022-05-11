Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Colombo

Colombo, May 11: The Indian High Commission on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery.
A Sri Lankan anti government protester, left, consoles another during a clash with government supporters in Colombo. PTI
May 11, 2022 1:14 PM
Join hands, reject disharmony, tweets Sri Lanka President amid escalating violence
May 11, 2022 1:13 PM
As word spread about Mahinda's reported presence at the Trincomalee Naval Base, people started a protest near the key military facility.
May 11, 2022 1:12 PM
Throughout the night on Monday, the police fired teargas shells to quell mobs trying to enter the Temple Trees residence. In the early hours of Tuesday, police fired tear gas and warning shots to hold back mobs as security forces moved Mahinda and his family out of his official residence.
May 11, 2022 1:12 PM
Mahinda, along with his wife and family, fled his official residence - Temple Trees - and reportedly took shelter at a naval base in Trincomalee - a port city on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.
May 11, 2022 1:12 PM
Mahinda, 76, resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians.
May 11, 2022 12:59 PM
Hours later, the defence ministry ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others. However, Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva on Tuesday refuted allegations that the armed forces are poised to shoot at the general public to provoke them.
May 11, 2022 12:58 PM
"I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations. All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis," President Gotabaya tweeted in his first comments since the outbreak of the violence that saw arson attacks on the homes of several former ministers and politicians.
May 11, 2022 12:54 PM
A Sri Lankan man holds a national flag as police officers conduct investigations into aftermath of clashes between government supporters and anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka
May 11, 2022 12:53 PM
Though Mahinda Rajapaksa has quit as prime minister, this has failed to bring calm. The protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya as well.
May 11, 2022 12:53 PM
A curfew is in force across the island nation after mobs burned down the ancestral home belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa family amid mounting anger at the worst economic crisis.
May 11, 2022 12:52 PM
Nearly 250 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other parts of the country.
May 11, 2022 12:52 PM
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday urged people to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against fellow citizens and vowed to address the political and economic crisis facing the nation, even as his elder brother and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was evacuated to a naval base for his safety after a series of attacks on his supporters that left at least eight people dead.
May 11, 2022 12:51 PM
The whereabouts of Mahinda Rajapaksa has been speculated since his resignation on Monday. It was reported that Mahinda had left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees.
May 11, 2022 12:51 PM
The denial from the Indian mission came a day after it refuted as "fake and blatantly false" local social media speculation that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members have fled to India.
May 11, 2022 12:51 PM
