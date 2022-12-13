Situation on India border stable says China in first remarks

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, a statement by the Indian Army read. Soldiers of both India and China suffered minor injuries the Army also said.

Over 200 soldiers of the Chinese PLA armed with spiked clubs clashed with the Indian soldiers, a PTI report said.The clash near the Yangste along the LAC took place on Friday. India and China are already locked in a tense stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The Army said in a statement that the PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides, the Army also said.

The government said that both sides disengaged from the sea. As a follow up to the incident own Commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with the structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility the government also added.

On the clashes, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha that the Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA by unilaterally changing the status quo in the Yangtse are. There were no fatalities or serious injuries to the Indian troops in the incident, Rajnath Singh also said.

He also said that the scuffle led to injuries on both sides and added that the Chinese side were asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.