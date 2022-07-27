Singapore extends Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s visit pass by 14 days: Report

Rajapaksa has been issued a new visa, extending his stay here till August 11. His visit pass has been extended by 14 days, The Straits Times reported.

Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka after the July 9 uprising when people broke into the President's House after months of public protests against him for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis since 1948.

He first fled to the Maldives on July 13 and from there he proceeded to Singapore the next day.