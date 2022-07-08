Shinzo Abe shooting: 7 facts about the attacker

. .

Here is all we know about the suspected shooter:

Yamagami Tetsuya is believed to be a former military man He struck the former prime minister Abe from behind He fired two shots at Abe, one struck his left chest and the other hit his neck The twin gunshots made Abe collapse to the ground and smeared his shirt with blood Reports say the shooter used a double-barreled device which appeared to be a handmade gun Police have arrested the man for 'attempted murder' The suspect served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years in the 2000s.

Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and one of the country's most divisive figures, was shot st and critically wounded during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.