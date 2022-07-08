Addressing the press conference from his official residence, Kishida informed that Abe is in critical condition and the doctors are working hard to save him.

Tokyo, July 08: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said former premier Shinzo Abe in a 'very grave condition' after being shot at in Nara on Friday morning.

"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," Kishida said. "It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech earlier today in western Japan. He was immediately airlifted to a hospital.

According to the news agency Associated Press, Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital. NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of the main train station in western Nara.