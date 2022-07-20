Several western European countries in grip of severe heatwave, with record breaking temperatures

Temperature hit 40.3C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire, while 33 other locations went past the UK's previous highest temperature of 38.7C, set in 2019.

Paris, July 20: Heat records tumbled and firefighters faced new blazes as much of Western Europe baked in a gruelling heatwave. The UK has recorded temperatures of over 40 degree Celsius for the first time.

Several fire services declared major incidents after a surge in fires. A major blaze in Wennington, in East London, left homes gutted. Some rail services were cancelled after tracks overheated or buckled and overhead cables failed.

Hundreds of firefighters tackled fires across London, including in Wennington, where a grass fire spread to properties.

Germany also saw its hottest day of the year so far while Portugal raised its death toll after days of excess heat.

In France, 64 different areas registered record-high temperatures on Monday.

In Belgium, a fire broke out in dunes at the Belgian resort of De Haan, setting several vehicles alight. Central and north-western Spain has also been ravaged by wildfires.

In Greece, a wildfire fuelled by gale-force winds raged on the mountainous region of Penteli, near Athens. It has damaged homes and and prompted local authorities to evacuate at least four areas and a hospital.

Forecasters in Italy are warning of temperatures as high as 40-42C between Wednesday and Friday. Several wildfires have already been reported in the country, and blazes that broke out on Monday evening in Tuscany were still raging on yesterday afternoon.