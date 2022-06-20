Washington, Jun 20: Another shooting incident has been reported in the United States. Multiple people were on Sunday shot at in Washington DC near the site of the Juneteenth music concern. A police officer was injured in the shooting, while the hunt for the suspect is on.
Teen killed, 3 other injured in Washington DC shooting
One person died and several others have been injured. The police said that the victims included a 15 year old who was pronounced dead at the scene, two adults and an officer. The shooting took place at around 6 pm.
The police said in a tweet, "MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing."
