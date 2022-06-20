Teen killed, 3 other injured in Washington DC shooting

One person died and several others have been injured. The police said that the victims included a 15 year old who was pronounced dead at the scene, two adults and an officer. The shooting took place at around 6 pm.

The police said in a tweet, "MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing."