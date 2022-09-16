The two leaders discussed issues pertaining to strategic stability, trade, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20.

PM Modi tells Russian President Putin, 'it's not an era of war'

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine and also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there,"Russian President Putin during a bilateral meet with PM Modi.

The talks assume importance as India will preside the UN Security Council in December, and, in 2023, India will lead the SCO and will also chair the G20.

Russia has been a key supplier if weapons and energy to India. In the first seven months of this year, India's imports from Russia stood at a little over $13 billion compared with just $2 billion a year earlier, according to Commerce Ministry figures, cited Bloomberg.