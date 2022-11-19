Saudi Crown Prince given same legal immunity as PM Modi: US

Explaining further, Patel said, "It has been applied to a number of heads of state previously. Some examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014, and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. This is a consistent practice that we have afforded to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers."

The US had put PM Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, on a visa ban in 2005 over Gujarat 2002 riots. It had maintained the same position till he was elected as the Prime Minister with a thumping majority in 2014. Thereafter, the situation dramatically changed and the PM has visited the US several times in the last eight years.

Coming to 37-year-old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, he replaced the King as the Prime Minister in September. The gruesome murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018, tarnished his image, globally.