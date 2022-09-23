Saudi Arabia discovers huge gold, copper deposits in Madina

Riyadh, Sep 23: Saudi Arabia has announced the discovery of new sites for gold and copper ore deposits in the holy city of Madina. Copper ore was also found across four sites in the Al-Madiq area in the same region.

The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), said that the discoveries of gold deposits were done within the boundaries of the Aba Al-Raha in the Madina region, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.