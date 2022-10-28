"A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of 'Make in India' matters both economic wise and in ethics. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it's the largest democracy in the world," the Kremlin said at Valdai Discussion Club, as per Reuters translation.

The Russian President mentioned about India's tremendous growth from being a British colony to a modern state. "1.5 billion people and definite development results give reasons for everyone's respect and admiration for India," he added.

His comments come weeks after India abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian President also called India and Russia's tie a special relationship. "It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades. We've never had any difficult issues and supported each other & that's happening right now. I'm sure it'll happen in future," he said.

He also pointed out that PM Modi has asked him to increase the supply of fertilisers which is very important for Indian agriculture. "We have increased volume by 7.6 times. Trade in agriculture has almost doubled," he added, as per Reuters.