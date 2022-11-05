Russian President Vladimir Putin heaps praise on India once again: Here's why

Speaking at Russia's Unity Day, Putin praised India of having great potential.

"India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development - there are no doubts - and almost one-and-a-half billion people: now that's potential," he said, as per Reuters translation of Putin's speech Friday.

"Let's look at India: a talented, very driven people with such a drive for internal development. It (India) will certainly achieve outstanding results. India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development. There are no doubts. And almost one-and-a-half billion people. Now that's potential," Putin said.

Last month, Putin had highlighted the tremendous growth of India since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India.

"A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of 'Make in India' matters both economic wise and in ethics. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it's the largest democracy in the world," the Kremlin said at Valdai Discussion Club, as per Reuters translation.

The Russian President mentioned about India's tremendous growth from being a British colony to a modern state. "1.5 billion people and definite development results give reasons for everyone's respect and admiration for India," he added.

His comments come weeks after India abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.