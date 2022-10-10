Russia used Iran made drones to attack Ukraine: Your 6 point guide


Google Oneindia New

Kyiv, Oct 10: On rush hour Monday, Russia bombed cities across Ukraine killing civilians and damaging infrastructure. These are apparent revenge attacks after a blast on the Crimean Bridge.

  1. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had used Iranian drones in the attack.
  2. Explosions were also reported in Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east.
  3. Russian forces launched nearly 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday
  4. Zelensky said that Russia had targeted the energy infrastructure during the strikes and had used Iran made drones
  5. Lviv was hit with electricity and hot water cuts after the targeting
  6. The strikes come a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast on a bridge that links Crimea with Russia. Three people died in the attack

Published On October 10, 2022

