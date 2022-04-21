Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russia now controls 80 of Luhansk region

Kviv (Ukraine), Apr 20: The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.
We had received a request from Japan for permission to land in Mumbai to pick up humanitarian goods for Ukraine & its neighbouring countries from India. We have given the approval to pick supplies by using commercial aircraft: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Some residents of the eastern city of Kharkiv have been living in basements for weeks, hoping to stay safe from Russian shelling. With no running water, gas or electricity, they collect rainwater and cook on open fires, burning debris from wooden buildings destroyed by the shelling.
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. One of Russia's stated goals is to expand the territory in the Donbas under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly .6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine.
President Joe Biden is set to announce plans Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. official.
The Russian military also continue “to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine,” the General Staff said.
The Ukrainian forces in the two regions have repelled nine Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, destroying one tank, 10 armored units and two vehicles, one artillery system, two special engineering units, an anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition depot, according to the update posted on the General Staff's Facebook page.
Ukraine's General Staff said Thursday in their morning update that the Russian forces continue the offensive in the east of the country with the goal of establishing full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Several finance ministers and central bank governors also left the room, according an official familiar with the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was not public. Some ministers and central bank governors who attended the meeting virtually turned their cameras off when the Russia representative spoke, the person said.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko walked out of a Group of 20 meeting Wednesday as Russia's representative started talking.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation's military brass for their first in-person group meeting at the White House of his presidency.
Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.
One of Russia's stated goals is to expand the territory in the Donbas under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.
United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday said that more than five million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says he's been in close contact with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canada is very responsive to what Ukraine needs.
Russia said on Wednesday it has test-launched its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a strategic weapon President Vladimir Putin said had no analogues elsewhere and would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has separately asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him to discuss steps to bring about peace following Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.
Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Wednesday that an agreed humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol had not worked as planned, blaming Russian forces for not holding their ceasefire.
Ukrainian officials estimated that about 1,000 civilians were sheltering underneath the vast Azovstal steel plant, which is the last Ukrainian stronghold in the southeastern port city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked Bulgaria to align with international efforts to support his country with military aid. “The Bulgarian government and Parliament know very well what the Ukrainian requests are...When you fight a war, you need everything -- from bullets to fighter jets.
Terming the idea by the West as absurd since the world was much more complicated and the plans of Western countries were doomed to be a failure, said Russian Consul General in South India Oleg Avdeev.
India was under tremendous pressure from the West in its geopolitical game against Russia and to isolate it following the conflict with Ukraine, a Russian diplomat said here on Wednesday.
Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarusian players from 2022 tournament
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said 'the ball is in their court' and that Russia is now 'waiting for a response', news agency AP reported.
With no end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in sight, especially after Moscow announced a second round of operations a day ago, the Kremlin Wednesday said it has passed on a draft document to Kyiv containing 'absolutely clear, elaborate wording' of its demands as part of peace talks.
Ukraine says its evacuation efforts to bring some civilians out of the war-torn port city of Mariupol will resume Wednesday.
Scholz faces pressure from parts of his own coalition and Germany's main opposition party to deliver such weapons.
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany is criticizing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reluctance to commit to direct deliveries of heavy weapons such as tanks.
Norway is donating about 100 air defense systems to Ukraine with the Scandinavian country's defense minister saying that “the country is depending on international support to resist Russian aggression.”
The fighting unfolded along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, it would give President Vladimir Putin a victory following the failed attempt by Moscow's forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties.
Russia hurled its military might against Ukrainian cities and towns and poured more troops into the war, seeking to slice the country in two in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
Russia's Foreign Ministry says they no longer trust Ukrainian negotiators
"We have issued all our warnings both publicly and through bilateral channels. They [Sweden and Finland] know about it, they will have nothing to be surprised about, they were informed about everything, what will it lead to," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Russia has warned Sweden and Finland about consequences of joining NATO via bilateral diplomatic channels, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Russia's war kills 205 children, wounds 373 others, says Prosecutor General's Office. The real numbers are likely significantly higher since workers are still finalizing the count in recently-liberated settlements, while data from occupied territories is unavailable, The Kyiv Independent in a tweet.
These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 20, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, US has said that it will continue to provide them more ammunition and military assistance. "We will continue to provide them more ammunition as we will provide them more military assistance," Psaki said in a statement
Kirby also said that the United States has not delivered any whole aircraft to Ukraine.
"They have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size," US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby.
A commander for the Ukrainian marines fighting in the last stronghold of Mariupol said his forces were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours" and appealed for extraction in a Facebook post published early Wednesday. "The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said, sheltering at the besieged Azovstal factory, a vast plant with underground tunnels where Ukrainian defenders are pinned down by Russian fighters.
The war in Ukraine would already be over if its army had all the weapons they needed, Zelenskyy says.
“The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world,” Zelenskyy said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the aggression saying that the Russian forces have started the battle for Donbas and added that Kyiv will defend itself, according to news agency ANI.
Russian forces have shifted its focus on the eastern region after withdrawing troops from Kyiv by launching a new offensive in the Donbas area on Monday.
U.S. Senate delegation on Tuesday urged Serbia to join the rest of Europe and impose sanctions against Russia for its bloody campaign in Ukraine. “We understand Serbia has a long cultural and economic history with Russia,” said Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) after the three-member bi-partisan delegation met Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic.
Putin bears responsibility for 'war crimes' in Ukraine, German chancellor says
Britain will give more artillery weapons to Ukraine as the conflict with Russia moves into a new phase, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
Ukraine's lead negotiator said on Tuesday it was hard to predict when peace talks might resume because of Russia's siege of Mariupol and what he portrayed as Moscow's desire to strengthen its position through a new military offensive.
UK has said it wants to provide alternative options on energy security to countries like India, days before British PM Boris Johnson is to land in the country on an official visit.
UN chief denounces Russia offensive in eastern Ukraine, calls for 4-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week
Russia expelling 36 European diplomats, reports AFP News Agency citing foreign ministry
Ukraine war pushing inflation higher globally, will last 'much longer' than previously expected. IMF slashes global growth forecast to 3.6% this year, down 0.8% from January," reports AFP News Agency citing IMF.
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday that Japan is sending the anti-chemical-warfare equipment at the request of the Ukrainian government.
Japan will send gas masks, hazmat suits and drones to Ukraine to help defend the country against Russia's invasion amid growing concern of chemical weapons use by the Russian military.
Ukraine | A tyre factory in Lviv blazes with huge plumes of smoke amid widespread debris and charred remains of cars and tyres as it was hit by missile strike
No indication that Western weapons have been destroyed in Russian attack on Lviv: Pentagon
Russia prepares lawsuits to recover its international reserves: NEXTA reports.
Russian forces have started the battle for Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address, adding that Kyiv will defend itself.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces were increasing assaults in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions — both of which are part of the Donbas — as well as in the area of Zaporizhzhia, they said.
A Ukrainian military official said street battles have begun and evacuation is impossible in the town of Kreminna. That's one of only two spots where the Ukrainians said the Russians managed to break through on Monday along a front stretching for hundreds of miles.
Russian forces are attacking along a broad front, over 300 miles (480 kilometers) long, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine.
More countries are expected to announce contributions to help war-torn Ukraine maintain its government through the World Bank's multi-donor trust fund and parallel funds this week, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.
Ukraine's armed forces command has observed signs that Russia is starting an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country, increasing the intensity of attacks in parts of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, it said on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formally submitted a completed questionnaire on European Union membership to an envoy on Monday and said he believed this step would lead to his country gaining candidate status within weeks.
Russian forces on Monday tried to break through defenses almost all along Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv fronts: Ukraine security council secretary
Russia intensifying military action in parts of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed an honorary title on a brigade accused by Ukraine of committing atrocities in the town of Bucha.
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed that Kreminna "is lost after days of urban warfare".
Russian TV broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' demanding UK PM negotiate their release: AFP News Agency
Multiple explosions apparently caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. At least six people were killed in the city, which has been spared much of the worst violence in almost two months of war.
These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 18, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
State Border Guard Service: over a million people have returned to Ukraine since February 24, Kyiv Independent says in a tweet.
Lviv governor says 6 people were killed and another 8 were wounded by Russian missile strikes in western Ukrainian city, reports AP.
As its missiles and rockets slammed into other parts of the country, Russia estimated 2,500 Ukrainian troops and about 400 foreign mercenaries were dug in at the hulking Azovstal steel mill, which covers more than 11 square kilometers (4 square miles) and is laced with tunnels.
The fall of Mariupol, the site of a merciless, 7-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin, would be Moscow's biggest victory of the war yet and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine's industrial east.
In addition, Russian forces hit the recently rebuilt sports complex “Olympus,” which was used to train representatives of Ukraine’s Olympic team, The Kyiv Independent said in a tweet.
Ukraine says five 'powerful' missile strikes hit western city of Lviv
With missiles and rockets also battering other parts of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian soldiers of carrying out torture and kidnappings in areas they control.
Braced for an all-out Russian assault in the east, Ukraine vowed to "fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, where the ruined port city's last known pocket of resistance was holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels.
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble.
Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine.
“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations."
President Joe Biden says he's praying on Easter for those living in the "dark shadow'' of war, persecution and poverty. Biden released an Easter message Sunday in which he says he's also praying for peace, freedom and basic dignity and respect for all of God's children.
The students who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and their parents gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday and sought the government's intervention to ensure they are accommodated in Indian colleges.
Son of Zaporizhzhia city council head kidnapped by Russia. City Council Head Oleh Buryak said that Russian troops kidnapped his 16-years-old son when he was trying to evacuate from occupied Melitopol on April 8, Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent reports
Ukrainian foreign minister says situation in Mariupol may be 'red line' in talks.
A Ukrainian health official says that at least five people have been killed in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv.
The Russian military has told Ukrainian troops in the besieged port of Mariupol that if they lay down their weapons they will be “guaranteed to keep their lives.” The Russian Defense Ministry made the announcement early Sunday. Col. Gen Mikhail Mizintsev said that the Ukrainians encircled at the giant Azovstal steel factory were given until 1 pm (1000 GMT) to surrender.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday the military has used precision-guided air-launched missiles to attack the ammunition plant in Brovary outside Kyiv overnight.
The Russian military says it has struck a military plant on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital with missiles.
Bulgaria has banned Russian-flagged ships from entering its Black Sea ports as part of expanded EU sanctions, the country's Maritime Administration announced on its website on Sunday.
Russia's bombardment of cities around Ukraine on Saturday included an explosion in Kharkiv that destroyed a community kitchen.