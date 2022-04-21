Moscow, Apr 21: Amid war with Ukraine, Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. President Vladimir Putinhe weapon said the new missile is capable of carrying nuclear charges that will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice."

Putin in a televised address congratulated the Russian army on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice," Putin said.

"Today at 15:12 Moscow time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, a Sarmat fixed-based intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from a silo launcher," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The launch tasks have been completed in full. Design characteristics have been confirmed at all stages of its flight. Training warheads have arrived in a given area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula," the report added.

