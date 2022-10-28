Rs 3,457,145,328: This is how much fired Parag Agrawal will get after Twitter exit

According to the report, Agarwal will make an estimated $42 million (Rs 3,457,145,328). The calculation was done based on year's worth of Parag's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards.

"In 2021, Agrawal's total compensation was $30.4 million, when he was the chief technology officer, according to Twitter's proxy. As the CEO, Agrawal's salary was reported to be $1 million annually," according to a Reuters report.

After Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey unexpected exit, Parag Agrawal took over the Twitter CEO role in November last year. After Musk's takeover, Parag Agrawal is unlikely to return to his job.

Tesla chief Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, ahead of a Friday deadline to complete the deal to purchase the social media network.

In a detailed statement, Musk explained his logic behind taking over the micro-blogging site.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," the statement said.