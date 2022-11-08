Rishi Sunak makes a hurried exit during COP27 summit

The video of the incident was shared by Leo Hickman. He shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at COP27."

Sharm el-Sheikh, Nov 08: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday made a dramatic exit when his aides rushed him out during an ongoing session of the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. There is no word yet on the reason for the British PM's abrupt exit from the event which left everyone surprised and clueless.

In another tweet, Hickman said that an aide come onto the stage and whispered in Sunak's ear for more than a minute, what seemed like a discussion of whether he should be leaving at the moment.

The newly-appointed British prime minister did not leave the stage at first, but he left the chair and got out of the room when another aide came up to him.

The COP27 or United Nations Climate Change Conference was inaugurated in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Sunday.

This was his Sunak's first international appearance since becoming the PM. He said that the war was a reason to act faster in decisions tackling climate change.

The British PM said, "We can bequeath our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future... There really is room for hope."

Sunak urged nations to honour the promises made in Glasgow Impact Pact and direct public and private finance towards the protection of the planet.