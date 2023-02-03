Republican-majority House ousted Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee over Israel comments

The White House described the move as "unjust". "The way that we see this, it's a political stunt, much like House Republicans' unjust removal of other leading Democrats from key committees in recent weeks. It is a disservice to the American people," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"What we believe is Congresswoman Omar is a highly respected member of the Congress. She has apologised for her comments she made in the past. I think she -- most recently -- did an extensive interview about this on Sunday, I believe on CNN, and has been vocal about condemning antisemitism as well as affirming our strong alliance and important partnership with Israel," Jean-Pierre said.

In an emotional speech on the House floor, Omar said she was not surprised. "Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced? Frankly it is expected because when you push power, power pushes back," she said.

Omar, 40, is the third Muslim lawmaker in the US House of Representatives. She represents the fifth Congressional District of Minnesota. Over the past few years, she has engaged herself in anti-India tirade both inside and outside the House. She has also been a fierce critic of Israel and the Jewish lobby.