Republic Day 2023: Putin hails India's contribution to ensure global stability

"India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda," he said in a statement released by his office.

"We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states. I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India," the statement added.

Earlier, several global leaders congratulated and extended their best wishes to the Indians on a special day.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fellow Indians on the country's 74th Republic Day.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the Nepal Prime Minister's office posted, "On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, I extend warm felicitations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government and friendly people of India."

Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also tweeted his greetings to the people of India on Republic Day.

"On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, we extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. May this special day bring prosperity, peace and progress to all," tweeted the former Nepal PM.

India has since January 26 1950 marked the day as Republic Day. The Constitution came into effect on that day, but it was prepared way before the chosen date.

India got Independence in 1947, January 26 was celebrated as Independence Day or Poorna Swaraj Day. When the leaders had to decide on a day to promulgate India's new Constitution, January 26 was thought to be apt.