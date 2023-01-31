Reaping what was sown: Pakistan saw rise in terror attacks, most of them by TTP

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also known as Pakistani Taliban has taken responsibility for the attack which took place inside the mosque in the high-security Police Lines area on Monday.

Islamabad, Jan 31 : The death toll from a powerful suicide bombing at a crowded Peshawar mosque in northwestern Pakistan rose to 90 on Tuesday after rescue teams retrieved more bodies from the debris, police said.

According to officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers when he exploded himself. Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, the Imam of the mosque, was also killed in the blast.

"Death toll of Peshawar blast has risen to ninety as rescue operation is still underway and debris of mosque is being removed," the state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

According to the Police Control Room Peshawar, more than 200 injured were brought to the Lady Reading hospital, out of which about 100 injured are under treatment in the hospital and the rest have been discharged, the report said.

The number of fatalities rose as rescue teams retrieved more bodies from the debris of the mosque in the predawn hours of Tuesday.

Earlier, Spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim said that 157 injured people were brought to the medical facility after the blast.

Rise in attacks in recent times

Last year, a similar attack inside a Shia mosque in the Kocha Risaldar area in the city killed 63 people, according to news agency PTI. It must be noted that the militant attacks on have been on rise ever since the TTP ended the ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November last year.

According to a report by Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), a total of 262 terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan in 2022 alone. "A total of 262 terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the year, including 14 suicide bombings, claimed 419 lives and injured another 734 people. A 25 per cent increase has been recorded in fatalities in the outgoing year as compared with 2021," the report said.

The TTP had declared a ceasefire in March 2019, leading to hopes for a reduction in violence and a potential peace agreement. However, these hopes were short-lived as the group ended the ceasefireon 10 December 2021 and resumed attacks on government forces.

This move has been criticized by many, including the Pakistani government and international organizations, who have called for a return to peace negotiations. The TTP's actions have also led to an increase in violence and casualties, causing further harm to Pakistan which is already reeling in economic crisis.

The end of the ceasefire has raised several questions about the TTP's commitment to peace and the potential for future negotiations. Many believe that the group is using violence as a means of exerting pressure on the government, rather than engaging in genuine peace talks.

Despite the setback, the international community remains committed to supporting the Pakistani government in its efforts to achieve peace. However, the recent events serve as a reminder of the complex and challenging situation in Pakistan, and the need for continued efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

In conclusion, the end of the TTP ceasefire has been met with disappointment and concern. The international community must continue to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Pakistan, while also addressing the root causes of violence and promoting stability in the region.