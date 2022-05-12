Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

He replaced Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down from the position following a massive public protest due to the economic crisis, on Monday.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country's prime minister for four times, was in October 2018 fired from the post of prime minister by then President Maithripala Sirisena. However, he was reinstalled as the prime minister by Sirisena after two months.