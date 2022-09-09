Queen Elizabeth to be laid to rest beside husband, funeral on Sep 19

Queen's demise is a key moment in Britain's history and there is a set of protocols to be followed by the Royal Family members and other officials in the coming days.

London, Sep 09: Queen Elizabeth II is likely to be laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip at King George VI memorial chapel on September 19.

Gun salutes will be fired from central London on Friday as Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years on the throne.

For the next 10 days, until the queen's funeral, all government business will rest. The "London Bridge" protocol, however, continues; each day following what is termed "D-Day" (the day of the queen's death) is numbered.

The day of the Queen's death will be referred to as D-Day, while every day following that will be referred to as D+1, D+2 and so forth.

Shortly before the Palace announced her death the BBC presenters changed into black attire, black suits and ties as part of the protocol. The BBC also played the national anthem, 'God Save the Queen' over her portrait as the death was announced. The flag at the Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff.

As per 'Operation Unicorn,' Queen Elizabeth II's body will be brought from Scotland to Buckingham Palace within the first week of her death. The Queen's body will need to be moved from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse, which is her residence in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. The body will then be carried in a procession up the Royal Mile, a central avenue to St Giles Cathedral for a reception service.

The body will then be taken to London on a royal train from Edinburgh's Waverley Station. At London the coffin will be received by newly appointed Prime Minister of UK, Liz Truss following which it will be taken to Buckingham Palace.

On the tenth day, a state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbe. There will be a committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Thereafter Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.