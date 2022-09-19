"President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Murmu visited Westminster Hall in London, where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, and offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.

"The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a video clip of the President at the Hall within the House of Parliament complex.