Queen Elizabeth II witnessed major events from Kennedy’s assassination to man landing on the moon

New Delhi, Sep 09: Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after reigning for over 70 years. During her reign she witnessed some major events in modern history which include the assassination of John F Kennedy, Brexit, and the COVD-19 pandemic.

OneIndia takes a look at some of the major events that the Queen witnessed:

After the death of her father King George VI, she was made queen on February 6 1952. However she was not officially crowned the Queen for a year

In 1961 the Queen invited John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline to the Buckingham Palace for a semi-formal dinner. In 1963 when Kennedy was assassinated, she sent her condolences to Jacquline

She was witness to Britain's worst mining related disaster called the Aberfan Disaster in 1966

The Queen on July 20 1969 sent a message to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin after Apollo 11 successfully landed a man on the moon for the first time

In 1977 the Queen celebrated her 25 years on the throne

In 1979 the Queen witnessed Margret Thatcher become the first woman prime minister of Britain

In 1986 the worst nuclear disaster in history known as the Chernobyl disaster took place in northern Ukraine formerly USSR

In 1989 Germany became united following the fall of the Berlin Wall

In 1997 Princess Diana died in Paris in a car crash. Five days after her death the Queen made a speech before the funeral

In 2001 following the terror attacks on the World Trade Centres in US, the queen for the first time ordered military bands outside the Buckingham Palace to play the American national anthem

In 2002, the Queen celebrated 50. Years on the throne. In the same year the Queen lost her only sister Princess Margaret and her mother

In 2012 when she celebrated her diamond jubilee, she appeared in a video along with James Bond for the London Olympics

2016 was the year of Brexit where the Queen witnessed 52 per cent Brits voting to leave the European Union

In 2020 the Queen broadcast her message to the Bris during the COVID-1 lockdowns

In 2021 the Queen lost her husband Prince Philip