Updates: The State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II begins

London, Sep 19: The State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II started at Westminster Abbey in London with the Royal family members and world leaders in attendance.
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest following a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, attended by world leaders, royals and community champions and watched on screens by millions lining the streets and around the world.
The final farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch began as the long queue of people who had been lining up since early last week to file past the late monarch's coffin Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall came to a close early on Monday morning and preparations began for the coffin to be conveyed in procession to the Abbey.
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
President Droupadi Murmu, representing India at the state funeral, joined foreign dignitaries as they took their seats for the funeral service.
Sep 19, 2022 4:48 PM
Crowds on the Mall are completely silent as they listen to a radio broadcast of the service at Westminster Abbey.
Sep 19, 2022 4:31 PM
More people are watching the funeral on a big screen in Exchange Square, Manchester, where the rain has stopped and blue skies have appeared.
Sep 19, 2022 4:15 PM
London: British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives the second reading from the scripture of the Gospel of John. The passage concerns Jesus Christ's promise to his followers of a place in heaven.
Queen Elizabeth II has been borne at Westminster Abbey.
Sep 19, 2022 4:08 PM
The Archbishop of Canterbury has hailed the Queen’s “abundant life and loving service” as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives": PA Media
Sep 19, 2022 4:06 PM
“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” King Charles said in a thank you message on the eve of the funeral, as he once again paid tribute to his “dear mother”.
Sep 19, 2022 3:56 PM
Police officers from around the country have been deputed for the gigantic security operation and the queue of people who have turned out day in and day out has been dubbed a momentous pilgrimage.
Sep 19, 2022 3:55 PM
The funeral, being broadcast live to over 200 countries and territories worldwide and shown on big screens to crowds in parks and public spaces across the UK, marks one of the biggest events in history at this grand scale since the state funeral of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.
Sep 19, 2022 3:54 PM
As for her father King George VI, grandfather King George V, great-grandfather King Edward VII and great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin was borne in a Procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage.
Sep 19, 2022 3:50 PM
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin carried to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral
Sep 19, 2022 3:47 PM
