Updates: The State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II begins

London, Sep 19: The State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II started at Westminster Abbey in London with the Royal family members and world leaders in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest following a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, attended by world leaders, royals and community champions and watched on screens by millions lining the streets and around the world.

The final farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch began as the long queue of people who had been lining up since early last week to file past the late monarch's coffin Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall came to a close early on Monday morning and preparations began for the coffin to be conveyed in procession to the Abbey.