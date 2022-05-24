Quad unequivocally condemns terrorism; denounces 26/11, Pathankot attacks

Tokyo, May 24: Quad leaders on Tuesday unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror groups.

Issuing a statement, the Quad said "We condemn unequivocally terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever. We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasize the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks."

"We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks. We also reaffirm UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks," the statement said.

. .

"We emphasise the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism by all countries, consistent with FATF recommendations. We reaffirm that in our fight against global terrorism, we will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to the UNSC Resolution 1267(1999)," it added.

Terrorists of Pakistan-based outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the January 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

JuD, led by Hafiz Saeed, is the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

Saeed, a Pakistani national, is a UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty.