"We condemn North Korea's destabilizing ballistic missile development and launches, including multiple intercontinental ballistic missile tests, in violation of UNSCRs, and call on the international community to fully implement these resolutions. We urge North Korea to abide by all of its obligations under the UNSCRs, refrain from provocations, and engage in substantive dialogue," said the joint statement by QUAD Leaders.

The members of the QUAD reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The grouping also reconfirmed the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees at the summit that was hosted by Japan in Tokyo. The summit gives an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

The grouping launched a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health and cyber security. "We will champion adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight, to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas," read the Joint QUAD statement.

"We strongly oppose any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the area, such as the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities," it added.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. The Quad summit in Tokyo was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida.