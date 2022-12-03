Putin 'falls down stairs and soils himself' after reports that he has cancer

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Since Putin started Ukraine's invasion, the General SVR has been posting updates about Putin's health without giving evidence to support its claims. "The incident took place in front of the President's bodyguards, who reacted quickly and rushed to Putin's aid. Three security officers helped the President get to the nearest sofa and called the doctors who were on duty at the residence," the message read.

The channel claimed that medics "arrived within a few minutes, but could not immediately examine the President". This was due to him suffering "oncology of the gastrointestinal tract, as a result of which he already experiences serious problems with digestion" - and the fall caused an "involuntary defecation".

"Before the examination, the doctors escorted the President to the bathroom and helped to clean up," it said. The report said: "After a complete examination, a bruise of the coccyx and soft tissues was diagnosed," Daily Mail reported.

"Nothing critical was diagnosed and the bruising was treated with painkillers. An investigation is to be carried out into what provoked the 'fall'," it added.

The Russian leader wears slip-proof shoes, and stairs in the official residence had been deemed safe. It has to be noted that Putin was spotted touring a lab in Moscow the next day.

It may be recalled that a few weeks ago the channel had said that that Putin's health "against the backdrop of constant stress, is increasingly causing concern for doctors and [his] relatives". He also suffers "bouts of coughing, dizziness, sleep disturbances, abdominal pain [and] constant nausea" as well as "the manifestation of symptoms of Parkinson's disease and schizoaffective disorder".

Putin is on medication all the time, and preparing the president for a public display is becoming increasingly difficult, the channel stated.