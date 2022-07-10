They have already announced that they have no plans to leave the residence until Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign from their posts.

In the viral clips doing rounds on social media sites, people can be seen playing carrom board inside the Temple Tree which is also known as the Sri Lankan PM residence. A sea of protesters and locals can be seen inside the park."We the protestors have started cooking, we are inside the PM's house. We have struggled for the resignation of PM Wickremesinghe and President Rajapaksa. We will only leave the premises when they will resign," a protestor said inside Sri Lankan PM's house to ANI.On Saturday, the protesters stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official home and later broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence before setting it on fire.

Sri Lanka is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.