Colombo, July 10: Protesters, who have forcefully occupied the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, made his home a picnic spot by playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises and preparing food for dinner.
They have already announced that they have no plans to leave the residence until Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign from their posts.
In the viral clips doing rounds on social media sites, people can be seen playing carrom board inside the Temple Tree which is also known as the Sri Lankan PM residence. A sea of protesters and locals can be seen inside the park.
Sri Lanka is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.
